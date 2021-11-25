Spalding County Sheriff's Office employee loses home in massive fire

The Spalding County Sheriff is asking the community for help after one of their employees lost nearly everything in a massive house fire.

On the night of Oct. 26, Ken and Taylor Long were just getting their two young foster children to bed and settling in when Taylor smelled burning plastic.

After getting Ken to look into it, the sheriff says he searched the house and discovered that their home's whole attic was on fire.

The family was able to escape the burning building and rescue their dogs, but they were only able to get out barefoot and in their pajamas.

Officials say the smoke alarms never went off and the house was determined to be a total loss.

Taylor Long is an operator at the Spalding County Sheriff's Office's GCIC center and has also worked as a detention deputy and property clerk.

"We want to be able to assist the Long family in getting their lives back to normal. Prayers are greatly appreciated," the sheriff's office told FOX 5. "Any donation, large or small, is welcome, and will make a huge difference in helping the Longs recover and rebuild their home."

Donations can be made to the Sheriff's Office on Justice Boulevard.

Clothing needed:

Ken - 3X shirt, 44x32 pants

Taylor- 2X shirt, 18 pants

Keelan - 14-16 boys and size 7 shoe

Charlette - 6-9 month girls

You can also donate to the family's GoFundMe here.

_____

