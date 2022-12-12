'If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is!' Spalding County sheriff warns against fake checks

article

Spalding County residents may have a new scam afoot. Darrell Dix, the county sheriff, posted a photo of a fake check he received in the mail on Facebook.

"Look what I got in the mail today!" his post read. "Instant Christmas money for no reason at all!"

The check was addressed to Dix in the amount of $20,000. The fine print said it came from a housing development LLC located in the Bronx, N.Y.

"Folks, if you get something like this in the mail, it's a scam," Dix continued. "I reached out to the company, and they are aware someone is using their info on these checks."

Sheriff Dix did not go into detail about what would happen if a victim attempted to cash one of these fraudulent checks, but urged people to stay vigilant this holiday season.