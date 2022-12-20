Expand / Collapse search
Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Spalding County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Red Dodge truck missing out of Spalding County (Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues.

On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.

If you see this truck, or know where it may be currently located, please contact the office at 770-467-5431 or 678-588-0091.