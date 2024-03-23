Former Griffin officer accused of improperly investigating brother in murder case turns self in

article

A former Griffin police officer indicted for violating his oath of office has turned himself in.

D'Marquivius Jamon "DJ" King, 25, of Griffin, surrendered on Friday, March 22 and was booked into the Spalding County Jail.

The GBI was tapped to investigate King after his questionable handling of a murder investigation in 2021 that reportedly involved his brother.

King was assigned to investigate the shooting death of 25-year-old Javarreis Reid that May.

He was reprimanded that year for failing to notify his chain of command that his brother, 23-year-old Damon Beck, was a suspect. He also failed to list Beck as a suspect "on any documentation."

Beck wasn't arrested until 2023. He was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The case was presented to a Spalding County Grand Jury on March 20, 2024. A "True Bill" indictment was handed down, and King turned himself in two days later.

The GBI's independent investigation into the matter has been turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

