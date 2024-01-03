Georgia State Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen Spalding County sergeant

article

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered all flags at the Georgia State Capitol building and in Spalding County to be flown at half-staff in honor of Sgt. Marc "Mac" McIntyre, a beloved officer who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 29.

The observation will happen on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, according to Kemp's executive order.

Executive Order (Credit: Gov. Brian Kemp's Office)

Who is Spalding County Sgt. Marc McIntyre?

Sgt. McIntyre served with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office for 8-½ years. He moved up through the ranks, eventually becoming a supervisor in the patrol division and a SWAT team member. Learn more about his legacy here.