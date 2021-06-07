GBI: DUI suspect killed by police after pointing gun at officers

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Lovejoy police officer shot and killed a suspect over the weekend.

According to officials, 29-year-old Griffin resident Stephen Neil Weigand pulled a gun on officers after leading them on a multi-county chase.

Weigand was initially pulled over on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro by a Clayton County police officer after officials say they were told to be on the lookout for an intoxicated driver leaving a bar in the area.

As the officer was putting cuffs on him, the GBI says Weigand hit the officer in the face with the handcuffs, pushed the officer back, and drove off.

A chase ended in Spalding County where Lovejoy police officers blocked him from turning onto Birdie Road at the intersection of US Highway 19/41.

The GBI says Weigand got out of the car and pointed a gun at two officers. The officers fired, hitting him multiple times.

Weigand died at the scene. No officers were injured during the shooting.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation which will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review when it's completed.

If you have any information about the investigation, please call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888 or 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477).

