Spalding County approves massive $3.9B Data center near Atlanta

The Brief Spalding County commissioners unanimously approved a $3.9 billion, 5-million-square-foot data center complex along Interstate 75. Officials claim the project will lower resident tax burdens without leaving taxpayers responsible for development costs. Residents oppose the plan, citing concerns over environmental pollution and the loss of generational agricultural land.



Spalding County commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday to approve a massive, $3.9 billion data center that will span 190 acres along Interstate 75.

What we know:

The development, headed by Wallace Jackson LLC, will feature 10 buildings totaling five million square feet. To put the scale in perspective, the complex will be roughly the size of two Mercedes-Benz Stadiums.

While the project represents a multi-billion dollar investment about an hour south of Atlanta, it has sparked a sharp divide between local officials and residents.

What they're saying:

County officials and the developer framed the project as a major win for local taxpayers. Supporters argue the center will provide a significant economic boost to the area.

"I think there is an opportunity for us to work with our board of commissioners and understand what the best option is for our community," said Spalding County Attorney Steven Ledbetter. "This may be one of the best options for our communities. So what is lower taxes for our residents? That's the intent, that's the direction that this board is taking us. Yes, sir, is to lower the taxes."

The county further emphasized that taxpayers will not be responsible for the costs of the development.

The other side:

However, dozens of residents attended the commission meeting to protest the decision, citing concerns over land use and potential pollution.

"It's taking precious land that people have lived here for generations to farm, and they're turning it into a data center that's not going to provide any jobs of substance to the county," said resident Gregory Berns. "And it's going to potentially pollute our water with the possibility of hazardous waste into it."

What we don't know:

Despite the vocal opposition, the unanimous vote moves the project forward. A lawyer representing Wallace Jackson LLC declined to comment on the approval.

While the plans for the 10-building complex are set, there is currently no exact timeline for when construction will begin or when the data center will be fully operational.