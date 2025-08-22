Spalding County child suffers severe brain injury in lake crash, mom says

article

The Brief 3-year-old girl identified as Hailey reportedly suffered severe brain injury in Spalding County lake crash GoFundMe says she cannot talk or eat on her own and will need long-term care Driver charged with DUI and child endangerment



New details have been released about the condition of a 3-year-old girl who was critically injured after police say a woman intentionally drove her car into a Spalding County lake and left the child inside.

What they're saying:

A GoFundMe campaign started by the girl’s mother identifies her as "Hailey." The fundraiser says she suffered a severe brain injury and can no longer talk or eat on her own. It also states that Hailey will require extensive medical care and long-term support.

What we know:

According to Georgia State Patrol, Nafeeza Samad was driving down Dundee Lake Road at a high rate of speed when she turned into the parking lot for Dundee Lake. Once she was in the parking lot, she allegedly continued to drive fast and hit a boulder. The car then ended up in the lake. When first responders arrived, Samad was reportedly standing on top of the vehicle and the 3-year-old was trapped inside the vehicle.

RELATED: Child rescued from car in Spalding County lake, woman arrested for DUI

What you can do:

As of this week, the fundraiser is less than $900 away from reaching its $6,000 goal.

What's next:

Meanwhile, the driver involved in the crash has been charged with DUI and child endangerment.