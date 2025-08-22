Spalding County child suffers severe brain injury in lake crash, mom says
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - New details have been released about the condition of a 3-year-old girl who was critically injured after police say a woman intentionally drove her car into a Spalding County lake and left the child inside.
What they're saying:
A GoFundMe campaign started by the girl’s mother identifies her as "Hailey." The fundraiser says she suffered a severe brain injury and can no longer talk or eat on her own. It also states that Hailey will require extensive medical care and long-term support.
What we know:
According to Georgia State Patrol, Nafeeza Samad was driving down Dundee Lake Road at a high rate of speed when she turned into the parking lot for Dundee Lake. Once she was in the parking lot, she allegedly continued to drive fast and hit a boulder. The car then ended up in the lake. When first responders arrived, Samad was reportedly standing on top of the vehicle and the 3-year-old was trapped inside the vehicle.
What you can do:
As of this week, the fundraiser is less than $900 away from reaching its $6,000 goal.
What's next:
Meanwhile, the driver involved in the crash has been charged with DUI and child endangerment.