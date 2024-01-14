6 Spalding County bridges reopen
GRIFFIN, Ga. - All six bridges surrounding Head's Creek Reservoir in Spalding County have officially reopened.
Spalding County Parks and Public Works Director TJ Imberger made the announcement on Jan. 13.
The now accessible bridges are:
- West McIntosh at New Salem
- South New Salem on the dirt portion
- Vaughn at West McIntosh
- West Ellis Road, between Parker Road and Campground Road
- West Ellis Road, between Quail Road and Vaughn Road
- Moon Road, between Parker and Campground Road