DeKalb County student accidentally shot in leg in school's parking lot

Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Southwest DeKalb High School)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating an accidental shooting that sent a DeKalb County high school student to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The DeKalb County School District confirmed with FOX 5 that a student at Southwest DeKalb High School was accidentally shot themselves in the leg in the school's parking lot during dismissal.

Medics rushed the unidentified student to a nearby hospital. Their condition has not been released.

"The district encourages our students to ‘see something, say something’ if they suspect a weapon is on school grounds," the DeKalb County School District said in a statement. "The district also encourages parents to discuss these types of incidents with their children and emphasizes that when a student brings a weapon to school, they are subject to district rules and Georgia law."

Officials say the shooting is still under investigation and charges are expected.     

