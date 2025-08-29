Expand / Collapse search

Southwest DeKalb High School briefly placed on lockdown Friday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 29, 2025 11:50pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Southwest DeKalb High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday afternoon after reports of a gun on campus.

Police were called to the school around noon to investigate but did not find any weapons.

Although the lockdown was lifted quickly, some students said the incident was frightening.

This was just one of several recent incidents that have been reported at schools and colleges around the country over the last few weeks. 

