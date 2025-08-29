Southwest DeKalb High School briefly placed on lockdown Friday
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Southwest DeKalb High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday afternoon after reports of a gun on campus.
Police were called to the school around noon to investigate but did not find any weapons.
Although the lockdown was lifted quickly, some students said the incident was frightening.
