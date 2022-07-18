Man, juvenile arrested for southwest Atlanta carjacking over the weekend

article

Police say they have arrested two people for carjacking a southwest Atlanta woman Saturday afternoon.

Courtney Hall, 20, and a juvenile were each charged with armed robbery.

It happened in the 1400 block of Beecher Street SW near Rochelle Drive SW. Atlanta police say the woman was outside her home when the man jumped into her car and began to drive off. Investigators say as he did, he hit the woman with her own car.

Officers found the woman suffering from extensive injuries minutes after the carjacking.

Police said officers later found the car with Hall and the juvenile inside it. Both were taken into custody.

Hall was booked into the Fulton County Jail while the juvenile was taken to the Metro Youth Detention Center.