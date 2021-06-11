1 charged in connection to shootout at Southlake Mall, police say

Morrow police said officers have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting at Southlake Mall on Thursday afternoon.

Cody Wilson was charged with a weapons violation, the Morrow Police Department said Friday.

Seven people were detained on Thursday afternoon immediately following the shooting just outside the mall that injured a 28-year-old man. That man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital but is expected to survive. He was listed in stable condition as of Friday afternoon. His name is not being released because police said he may have been involved in the shooting.

SKYFOX 5 over Southlake Mall in Morrow the afternoon of June 10, 2021. (FOX 5)

Police said this started as an argument among a group inside the mall, but spilled outside and turned into a shootout with about 25 shots being fired.

Three bystanders were treated for anxiety attacks following the shooting, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges and arrests are possible.

