South Georgia men arrested on drug charges after pursuit in Monroe County

Deputies in Monroe County arrested two men for drug trafficking charges after they tried to escape a traffic stop.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office charged Damien Rushaun Enoch with attempting to flee, trafficking cocaine and multiple traffic violations. Vandy Lamon McBride faces methamphetamine possession charges.

Authorities seized bags of drugs, paraphernalia and cash.

Officials said a Monroe County deputy saw a 2010 Honda Accord commit a traffic violation at around 9:13 p.m. on July 25 on Interstate 75.

The Accord initially stopped, and the deputy spoke with the two men in the car, but the driver decided to flee later.

The pursuit ended in a P.I.T. maneuver before the car could re-enter I-75.

