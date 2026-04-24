South Georgia man sentenced to 15 years for sextorting Ohio teen

The Brief Cenobio Olguin Jr. was sentenced to 15 years for sextorting an Ohio teen. He threatened to leak nude photos and claimed he previously targeted another girl. FBI agents found 120 files of child pornography on his cellphone.



A South Georgia man will spend 15 years in federal prison for threatening an Ohio teenager with her own nude photos after meeting her on Snapchat.

Federal prison for Snapchat extortion

What we know:

Cenobio Olguin Jr., 24, of Lenox, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Sands handed down the sentence after Olguin pleaded guilty in January to attempted production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Olguin met a 16-year-old girl on Snapchat in 2024. After she sent him explicit photos and later blocked him, he contacted her again months later. He threatened to post the images as a public story or send them to her high school friends unless she sent more. Olguin even claimed he had extorted another girl previously and told boys at that girl's school to attack her.

The FBI began investigating in December 2024 after receiving a tip. When agents searched Olguin’s Berrien County home in May 2025, they found 91 images and 29 videos of child pornography on his cellphone.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if investigators have identified the second girl Olguin claimed to have extorted or if the threats he made regarding her were carried out.

What they're saying:

"Child predators targeting children online face harsh penalties, and we are unwavering in our mission to pursue offenders and safeguard children," said U.S. Attorney William R. "Will" Keyes. "Addressing the serious threat of sextortion demands much more than law enforcement and prosecution. Parents and caregivers must take action to protect and empower young people against online exploitation. You can learn more about recognizing dangers, reporting abuse and having crucial conversations with young people at Know2Protect.gov."



"This defendant used fear, manipulation and threats to sexually exploit a minor, causing real and lasting harm," said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "Sextortion is a predatory crime, and the FBI will aggressively pursue anyone who targets children online. We urge parents, teens and caregivers to report suspicious or coercive online behavior immediately – early reporting can stop abuse and protect victims."

What's next:

Upon his release from prison, Olguin is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.