South Fulton vaccination site replaces former College Park site

The Fulton County Board of Health announced a new COVID-19 vaccination site opening on Tuesday in South Fulton.

The site is at the South Fulton Service Center at 5710 Stonewall Tell Road.

The health department said it will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

It's replacing the former vaccination site at College Park’s Georgia International Convention Center, which closed Saturday. That site administered more than 75,000 vaccinations.

The vaccination site is operated by the Fulton County Board of Health and the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, and the support of the City of College Park, the GICC vaccination site was operated through a unique partnership with municipal firefighters as well as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. More Fulton County residents have been vaccinated than in any other county in Georgia.

The health department said about 50% of the people living within Fulton County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, representing 521,475 residents.

Fulton County is also working with partners including Fulton County and Atlanta Public Schools to improve vaccination rates among teens and young adults.

