South Fulton approves plan to hand over collection of sanitation fees to Fulton County

The city of South Fulton unanimously approved a plan to put the job of collecting sanitation fees in the hands of the Fulton County Tax Commissioner. However, a number of residents complain they did not get enough time to give their two-cents worth. They worry the new plan could cost them their homes in a worst-case scenario.

Council member Helen Willis, who sponsored the measure, says the plan sets a uniform price of less than $19 each quarter for all property owners.

"This is a good plan," Willis said. "It’s cheaper. It’s affordable. We don’t have to worry about price increases annually."

Homeowners, like Mabel Martin, support the move. "I’m for it," Martin said. "With this, we’re going to be charged the same."

Opponents like Reshard Snellings complain the city council did not give the public enough input. "This is something else forced on us," Snellings said. "We could not have any public comments on this. They get to speak, but the residents don’t get to express their displeasure."

Critics worry the tax commissioner could place a lien on a property if a homeowner falls delinquent on paying their trash bill. "To me, that’s theft of people’s property," Snellings said.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ The South Fulton City Council met to vote on allowing Fulton County to take over the city’s trash contract during a meeting on May 10, 2023. (FOX 5)

Willis insists that scenario is unlikely. "There has not been any case where we have seen or tax commissioner foreclose on anyone’s property because of sanitation," Willis said.

Mayor Khalid says he supports the plan only because city council established an assistance program for people who need help paying their bills. "I’m greatly concerned. I would have vetoed this contract if there wasn’t an assistance program," the mayor said.

Willis says the city gave the public ample time to respond to the plan. "We have had over 20 town halls throughout the city in every district. We have had a survey, over 600 individuals chose to participate. We had a citywide mailer," Willis said.

The plan goes into effect June 1. Residents will get their first bills July 1.