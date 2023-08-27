16-year-old shot in head over South Fulton alleged car break-ins

A 16-year-old is recovering in the hospital with critical injuries after South Fulton police say the teen was shot in the head for breaking into a car.

The teenager was part of a group of juveniles reportedly breaking into several vehicles along Riveroak Terrace Saturday night.

Officials say a homeowner caught the group and tried to confront them. That's when one of the juveniles started shooting.

The homeowner returned fire, hitting the 16-year-old. That victim was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with additional information in this incident is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7700.