South Fulton police release unlicensed juvenile arrested for destructive joyride

A 16-year-old was just released to their parents after police say they caught them stealing a car and taking it for a joyride.

The South Fulton Police Department said they discovered the teen's illegal activity during an investigation into a series of stolen vehicles, weapons and other valuables in the Oakley Township area.

The Field Operations Division were able to apprehend the teen as they fled from a recently reported stolen vehicle. They were taken into custody without major incident, according to police.

The teen suspect was then released to their parents with the following citations: theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, and driving while unlicensed.

Due to the teen's age, police did not release any identifying information on them, including name or gender.

"Felony entering autos and stolen vehicles have been an ongoing issue in South Fulton and throughout metropolitan Atlanta," said Police Lieutenant Jubal Rogers. "It comes as no one’s surprise that juveniles are committing many of these types of crimes and released to their guardians, with objections from arresting agencies. Our research has also shown that these juvenile offenders often have criminal street gang connections. Recently, Police Chief Meadows and Crime Analyst Lt. Bullock had high-level discussions with the Governor’s Office — we pray we can continue to bring meaningful discussions and solutions to the table."

Just last week, the department's officers said they caught another suspect for similar crimes. He had only recently turned 18 and was already wearing an ankle monitor for other offenses when he was arrested.



