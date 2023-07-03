Expand / Collapse search

Shootout over alleged affair leaves 2 men dead, South Fulton police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:33PM
South Fulton
Police say one of the men suspected the other was having an affair with his wife. He drove to the South Fulton home, which led to the deadly confrontation.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Two men are dead in a shootout that happened in a South Fulton neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say the shooting happened around 8 a.m. on the 6900 block of Talkeetna Court in the Falls at Cascade Palms neighborhood.

According to Chief of Police Keith Meadows, that morning, a man came to the neighborhood to confront another man who he believed was having an affair with his wife.

During the altercation, police say both men pulled out guns and fired shots - leaving one man dead on the sidewalk.

Medics rushed the other man to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

At this police, police have not released the identities of either man or shared details about the woman allegedly involved.

FOX 5 cameras showed multiple crime scene investigators gathering evidence in front of the home.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, contact the South Fulton Police Department. 