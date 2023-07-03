Shootout over alleged affair leaves 2 men dead, South Fulton police say

Two men are dead in a shootout that happened in a South Fulton neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say the shooting happened around 8 a.m. on the 6900 block of Talkeetna Court in the Falls at Cascade Palms neighborhood.

According to Chief of Police Keith Meadows, that morning, a man came to the neighborhood to confront another man who he believed was having an affair with his wife.

During the altercation, police say both men pulled out guns and fired shots - leaving one man dead on the sidewalk.

Medics rushed the other man to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

At this police, police have not released the identities of either man or shared details about the woman allegedly involved.

FOX 5 cameras showed multiple crime scene investigators gathering evidence in front of the home.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, contact the South Fulton Police Department.