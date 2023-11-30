Argument leads to shooting a busy South Fulton shopping center

article

An argument led to a shooting at a shopping center off Old National Highway near Jonesboro Road on Thursday, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fight at the Tri County Station shopping center just before 9 p.m.

Police say at some point, a gun was taken out and fired.

One person was injured and rushed to an area hospital.

It was not clear if any arrests had been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.