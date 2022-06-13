Search continues for person who shot, injured 7 at South Fulton house party

Image 1 of 14 ▼ South Fulton police investigate after 7 people were injured in a shooting at a house party on June 11, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police still do not have a suspect in custody in shooting at a large house party over the weekend in South Fulton that left seven people injured.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at a home along Woodford Road. South Fulton police said officers arrived to find seven victims at the scene. All were taken to an area hospital.

Police said at least one of the victims was transported in critical condition.

Officers flooded the area shortly after the call. FOX 5 crews spotted dozens of markers on the roadway next to shell casings left behind by the gunman. A police K9 was brought in to help search for evidence.

Investigators said they are trying to determine who opened fire on those at the party. No suspect description has been released and no arrests have been made.

The names of the victims have not been released.

A motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department.