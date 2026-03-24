South Fulton residents to see higher sanitation bill

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The Brief The South Fulton City Council approved an increase to the annual residential solid waste fee during a Tuesday night meeting. Starting in June 2026, the average annual cost for homeowners will rise from $233.16 to $275. Residents are required to pay the updated bill to the Fulton County Tax Commissioner by Aug. 1.



Homeowners in South Fulton will see a spike in their sanitation bills starting in June after city leaders voted to increase fees citing rising operational costs.

What we know:

The new rate structure, approved Tuesday night, will see the annual solid waste fee spike from $233.16 to $275 – averaging a $3.49 monthly increase.

The Fulton County Tax Commissioner will issue the bills to recorded homeowners, who must submit payment by the August 1 deadline.

For those who pay their taxes through mortgage providers, the city encourages reaching out to those providers directly with any questions regarding escrow adjustments.

What we don't know:

While the city said that service costs will be evaluated periodically, it is unclear when the next scheduled review will happen.

Although leaders emphasized they will make every effort to keep the cost stable, it remains to be seen whether residents should expect further rises in the following years.

What they're saying:

City officials said the decision to implement the raise comes as a "data-driven" response to rising costs which include fuel, labor, equipment, disposal and regulatory compliance.

"For less than the cost of a cup of coffee each month, the city is ensuring its sanitation system remains reliable, safe, and sustainable for the entire community," officials said in a statement to FOX 5.

The fee funds the following services:

Residential trash collection and disposal

Public health and sanitation

Environmental protection efforts

Maintenance and improvements to sanitation facilities including the Merk Miles Citizens Convenience Center