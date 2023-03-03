South Fulton residents outraged over pothole problem

It can be a challenge driving on West Teal Road in the City of South Fulton.

"It's riddled with potholes," said Chris Gable who lives on the road.

Gable and others who live here say their peaceful road has turned dangerous.

"People try to dodge the potholes and up over the hill it's a blind spot so if you're coming one way and people are trying to dodge potholes in the other lane and you can't see them so that's happened numerous times.

The rainy weather only makes things worse.

"The problem when it rains, ditches haven't been pulled in a while so nowhere for the water to run except on the road. Pipes under the road are clogged and when we get hard rains there's puddles across the whole road," said Gable.

Gable says it's been a bumpy situation for quite some time, and he and his neighbors have tried to get help from the city.

"In the last year I've probably called 40 times and they say they'll come out at a certain time and never show up," said Gable.

The city says they're working on it, but it's been one of the struggles they've had since becoming a new city in 2017.

In a statement, city officials said, "Since its inception, the city's public works department has worked with an outside contractor to complete infrastructure improvements. That has proved to be a less than optimal arrangement. About six months ago, we brought all public works efforts in-house and are making progress on completing these projects. This will allow us to provide improved service and a better value to residents."

Gable is hoping there's a smoother road ahead.

"I want to see it fixed and fixed right," said Gable.