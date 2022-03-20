South Fulton Police operation leads to the recovery of stolen vehicles, several drugs and guns seized

article

A large scale operation by the South Fulton Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies led to the seizure of guns, drugs, cash, and stolen vehicles.

"Operation March Madenss" was created to target know areas of drug and gang activity, authorities said.

Multiple individuals were also arrested as a part of the investigations. Investigators said over $1,000 in cash was recovered as a result of the operation.

The operation stretched from South Fulton into the city of Atlanta.

The following agencies collaborated during the operation: Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security, City of Atlanta Police Department Ace Unit, City of Atlanta Gang Unit, Fulton County PD, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, City of South Fulton Gang and Nrcotics Units, C.O.R.E Unit, Traffic Units, K-9 Unit.

