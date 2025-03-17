South Fulton police looking for thief who ransacked vehicle

article

The South Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief caught on video ransacking a vehicle and stealing multiple items.

The incident occurred on March 16 in the 5000 block of Willow Park near Pleasant Hill Road SW. Authorities say the suspect was captured on surveillance footage going through the victim’s vehicle before taking various belongings.

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspect to contact the South Fulton Police Criminal Investigation Division immediately.

Anyone with details can reach Lt. H. Weathers at (404) 734-0098 or via email at helen.weathers@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.