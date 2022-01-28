South Fulton police faces lawsuit from activist after violent encounter with officer

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
8
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:20 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:20 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 4:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:15 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:30 AM EST, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:30 AM EST, Clay County

South Fulton police faces lawsuit from activist after violent encounter with officer

By
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta

Community activist files lawsuit against South Fulton Police Department

Marcus Coleman called for the firing of a police officer after a physical encounter, however the officer was suspended for three days.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A community activist has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of South Fulton Police Department after a violent encounter with an officer.

Marcus Coleman says he was driving past a bad accident on Roosevelt Highway last January 29 when he noticed the officer was writing a report inside his cruiser. Coleman thought officer Solomon Mohammad's time would be better served directing traffic. Coleman even throws the police chief's name around as leverage. 

That appeared to have angered the officer and he charged Coleman, tried to take his cellphone, and used a Taser on him.

The chief suspended the officer for three days without pay for conduct unbecoming an officer, but Coleman thinks that is not enough.

"Police do not have the power to illegally assault you, to illegally put you in a vehicle. I don't have to be maimed or deceased to be a victim," Coleman says.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted a criminal investigation into the matter. That file is now on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' desk.

On the civil side, Coleman filed a lawsuit against the police department on Thursday. The city says, "We stand behind our resolution of this incident and feel our actions were appropriate given the level of department policy violations that occurred."

Coleman explains why he believes money should be paid to him.

"That I be made whole for having my hamstring torn here. Weekly appointments that I don't like with a psychologist. I must be reimbursed for stopping to try and increase public safety, and ended up being violated," Coleman says emphatically.

DA Willis's office says it will make a decision in the case based on the facts and the law.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____