Devout Rastafarian claims he was forced to cut his dreadlocks for job with South Fulton Police

A former South Fulton police officer is suing the City of South Fulton claiming gender and religious discrimination. The lawsuit filed Monday on the officer's behalf claims he was forced to cut his dreadlocks as part of the terms of his employment.

The City of South Fulton adopted the CROWN Act in Nov. 2020. It's supposed to shield Black men and women who wear natural hairstyles from being discriminated against. Milton Myrie says he had that right stripped from him when he was offered a job just months later.

"He had been growing his locks for 20 years, and he’s a devout Rastafarian," Attorney Arnold Lizana said about his client, Myrie. "He felt like, again, he has to turn his back on his faith."

It is said in Rastafarianism, Rastafarians vow to never cut their hair as their locks are seen as a sign of strength, like Samson's in the Bible. Myrie's complaint states in his faith, locks symbolize a connection to Biblical wisdom and serve as his spiritual energy conductors.

Lizana said his client was hired by South Fulton Police Jan. 2021 after completing all the necessary steps. He was told the final step was signing the offer letter, but when he arrived to do so, he was told long dreadlocks were not allowed, and he needed to cut his hair.

"He had already moved his family to Georgia from New York, and felt a tremendous amount of pressure to cave into the ultimatum," Lizana said. "So, he cut his locks the next day."

Lizana says not long after, Myrie saw several female officers wearing locks. That's when he learned about the city’s CROWN Act that protects employees who wear natural hairstyles.

Milton Myrie

"It adds a bit of extra sting to it for him," Lizana said.

He left the department in February.

Myrie’s attorney says they’re seeking an undisclosed amount in monetary damages due to emotional and physical distress.

"The hair cutting process actually damaged his scalp, so he can no longer grow back his locks," the attorney said.

A spokesperson for the City of South Fulton told FOX 5 they could not comment on pending litigation but did send the following statement:

"Please be assured that we take all allegations seriously and are committed to ensuring a fair and just workplace for all employees. It's essential to note that our city is dedicated to upholding the principles outlined in the CROWN Act, and we are committed to fostering an inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for all employees."