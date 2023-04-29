South Fulton police celebrate grand opening of new precinct

article

Officers in the City of South Fulton celebrated the grand opening of a new police precinct in District 3 Saturday afternoon.

The Roosevelt Highway Police Precinct (Dist. 3) is now open for business at 3461 Roosevelt Highway. Police Chief Keith Meadows had the honors of cutting the ribbon to make it official.

Elected officials, city personnel, fellow officers, residents, and members of the business community were all there to celebrate the occasion.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: City of South Fulton Police Department)

Immediately after the ribbon cutting ceremony, officers hosted "Coffee With a Cop."