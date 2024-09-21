article

The FBI has stepped in to assist the South Fulton Police Department with investigating a suspicious package found along Old National Highway overnight.

The police were called to the 7400 block at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. They believed the package contained explosive devices.

The area was evacuated and the Atlanta Police Bomb Squad was called in.

Although the agency ruled the package to be "safe," the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also gotten involved.

FOX 5 Atlanta visited the scene just before 11 a.m. and law enforcement was still in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.