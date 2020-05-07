South Fulton officials distribute food to people in need

South Fulton officials continue to help feed those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Feeding the City of South Fulton," a series of weekly food distribution events open to all residents, continued Thursday at Welcome All Park.

At this week's event, Mayor Bill Edwards and other council members partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank as well as Elizabeth Baptist Church and Cliftondale Church.

"The repercussions from the pandemic. The loss of jobs, things of that nature. People can't afford to do the things that they use to do, so we are lending a hand," Mayor Edwards told FOX 5 at last week's event.

Food was distributed for several hours Thursday.

The City of South Fulton is also providing rent and utility assistance, as well as free coronavirus testing. Please call the COVID-19 hotline at 404 613-8150.

