South Fulton nonprofit serving TSA workers during government shutdown

Nicole's House of Hope opened a food pantry for TSA workers on Wednesday. At the organization's South Fulton headquarters, carts were filled with meats, snacks, vegetables, and cleaning supplies — all for workers impacted by the shutdown. TSA workers told FOX 5 they were grateful for the help but could not speak on camera due to their positions.



A South Fulton nonprofit is stepping up to help TSA employees struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

On Wednesday, Nicole’s House of Hope opened its food pantry to TSA workers, offering groceries, cleaning supplies, and other essentials at no cost. All the workers had to do was show proper identification.

"It might not affect me, but it bothers me deeply," said Melody Williams with Nicole’s House of Hope.

Williams said she was moved to take action after learning that many TSA employees have gone weeks without pay.

"I’m kind of touchy about the subject because I’m not one of the ones going through it," she said. "But there are so many around me that are, so it prompted me to step in."

"Because they are not getting paid doesn’t mean their bills are not coming," said Archie Calloway, chairman of the board. "They are in a crisis situation."

Calloway said the giveaway was about more than just food — it was about showing workers they are appreciated.

"If you’re working and haven’t gotten paid in a month, then you don’t feel too good," he said. "They didn’t realize when they were coming we were going to show them this kind of respect and this kind of love. They had no idea they would walk out of here with three or four bags of stuff."

Williams said she hopes the support helps bring comfort to those affected.

"I definitely hope they can maintain their peace and sanity and know everything will be alright," she said. "Because when there are storms, they will still see sunshine afterwards."

TSA workers told FOX 5 they were grateful for the help but could not speak on camera due to their positions.

Nicole’s House of Hope is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can find out more information on their website.