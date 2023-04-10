South Fulton moves to exclude new police officers accused of excessive force

The City of South Fulton will not allow anyone with excessive force violations to be hired into its police force. The move is part of a newly passed city council resolution.

The resolution states any officer who has been terminated or resigned because of a use of force violation at another agency automatically will not be considered for the South Fulton Police Department. City leaders say it is meant to strengthen the trust between residents and police.

It blocks the hiring of any officers who have used excessive force, failed to give medical attention, or did not intervene in an excessive force situation from joining the department.

The city council unanimously approved the new rules.

"That's just to ensure that we are hiring for quality, and it's a protection of our residents and our agency," Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis said.

This comes after five Memphis police officers were arrested and charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols back in January.

"This is a standard. I think that is necessary in light in what's going on, and what has happened in several incidents throughout the nation," Willis said.

"I think this is a bold step by the city of South Fulton," Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs said.

"And I think other municipalities, and other counties, should take this up to make sure they are rebuilding the public trust, are dealing with reforms in a proactive instead of reactive manner," he added.

Griggs said this move is a good first step, but he wants to see even more done throughout the state.

"We need a database in Georgia that tracks officers. So, they can't go to another jurisdiction. It's good that this jurisdiction is being proactive but there are still hundreds of other jurisdictions that an officer that has a track record can go to right now without any restraints," Griggs explained.

Willis did stress this new policy in South Fulton is not a reflection of law enforcement as a whole.

"These incidents represent a minority of police officers. Most police officers they try to do the right thing, and they try to treat people with respect," Willis said.

The resolution also states any South Fulton police officer who is terminated or resigns due to a use of force violation will be reported to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.