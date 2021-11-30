Missing South Fulton teen with austim last seen at school bus stop

article

South Fulton police need your help finding a missing teenager who ran off from family members waiting to pick him up from the school bus.

Officials say 14-year-old Jobbar Bailey has been diagnosed with autism and other developmental disorders.

According to investigators, Bailey got off his bus on the 6400 block of Grey Fox Way on Monday around 5 p.m. and ran away from his family.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black dress shirt with a white T-shirt underneath, a blue, white, and green jacket with a hood, blue jeans, and black FILA sneakers. He was also carrying a bookbag with a lap.

If you have any information about where Jobbar Bailey could be, please call 911 or detectives at (404) 808-3011.

