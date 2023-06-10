13-year-old boy missing in South Fulton for over a week

article

A 13-year-old boy has been missing in the city of South Fulton for over a week now, according to a missing persons report filed with the police. Officials say they need help searching for him.

Marzel McLean-Louis was reported missing from the Walmart on Old National Highway on June 2.

At the time, he was wearing black jeans with holes, a white long sleeve graphic shirt, white K-Swiss sneakers, and a red and blue baseball cap.

Marzel is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

If you have any information, contact the South Fulton Criminal Investigations Division at 470-833-8807.