13-year-old boy missing in South Fulton for over a week
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A 13-year-old boy has been missing in the city of South Fulton for over a week now, according to a missing persons report filed with the police. Officials say they need help searching for him.
Marzel McLean-Louis was reported missing from the Walmart on Old National Highway on June 2.
At the time, he was wearing black jeans with holes, a white long sleeve graphic shirt, white K-Swiss sneakers, and a red and blue baseball cap.
Marzel is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
If you have any information, contact the South Fulton Criminal Investigations Division at 470-833-8807.