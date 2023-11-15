South Fulton man still missing three years later

article

A South Fulton man who went missing in 2020 still hasn't been found. Now three years later, detectives are hoping someone out there has more information.

Kyler Blaha was last seen leaving his home in the Wellesley Estates Subdivision on Oct. 11, 2020. FOX 5 previously reported he was seen near the intersection of Butner and Union roads in South Fulton on Oct. 12.

Kyler is described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 160 pounds. He has long black curly hair and brown eyes.

Kyler Blaha (Family photo)

He was wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants when he went missing.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online.