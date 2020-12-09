Family searches for missing South Fulton man

article

Family members are hoping their loved one who has been missing for the past two months can be home in time for the holidays.

Kyler Blaha was last seen near the intersection of Butner and Union roads in South Fulton on Oct. 12.

Kyler Blaha (Family photo)

South Fulton police said investigators, at this time, do not believe foul play is a factor in his disappearance but have opened a missing person’s case.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the South Fulton Police Department.

