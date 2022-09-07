Police: Victims held up at gunpoint during South Fulton home invasion

article

Police say a group of armed thieves are on the loose after they held up their victims at gunpoint at a South Fulton home.

Officials with the South Fulton Police Department say the home invasion happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at a home on the 200 block of Woodmill Way.

According to investigators, the suspects got away with an array of items before fleeing in a gray or silver four-door sedan.

The department shared a photo of the car taken from a nearby home's security camera.

If you have any information about the home invasion, call he South Fulton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 470-809-7300.