South Fulton councilwoman warns others after wallet stolen while shopping

The Brief South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Willis had her purse stolen while shopping at BJ’s Wholesale Club earlier this month. Police say 65-year-old Wanda Williamson used Willis’ credit cards and city-issued card at several stores, spending thousands of dollars. Willis is warning others to stay alert this holiday season and says she wants Williamson prosecuted for the theft.



As the holiday season approaches, a South Fulton Councilwoman is sounding the alarm after becoming a victim of theft — and she hopes her story will help others avoid the same fate.

What they're saying:

"A crossbody purse — that’s what I will be carrying from now on. I am minimizing what I carry," Willis said.

Willis made that change after her wallet was stolen while shopping at BJ’s Wholesale Club earlier this month. She said she noticed a woman in a white skirt standing near her but didn’t think much of it at the time.

"I am upset with myself because I am usually more security conscious," Willis said. "When I went to pay for my merchandise, I searched in my purse, couldn’t find my wallet, so I drove home thinking I left it there."

Minutes later, Willis said she began receiving fraud alerts from her credit card companies. The first was for a $400 charge at Publix. Police said surveillance footage showed 65-year-old Wanda Williamson making that purchase and, a short time later, using Willis’ city-issued purchase card at Lowe’s for $450.

"It makes me feel violated," Willis said. "I was able to get the charges reversed for the credit cards, but she got away with more than $200 in cash that I’ll never get back. Now I have to get a new license — I just feel totally violated."

Investigators said the alleged spending spree didn’t stop there. Williamson is accused of spending $150 at an AMC movie theater and visiting a package store, where police say she tried to spend nearly $2,000 in total.

Willis said she wants Williamson prosecuted but noted she would have helped her if she had simply asked.

"I am a giver. I serve the community," Willis said. "If she needed food or assistance, I would have done everything in my power to give it to her."

Dig deeper:

Police said this is not Williamson’s first offense. They said she has outstanding warrants in Alpharetta for similar crimes.