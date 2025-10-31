South Fulton councilwoman warns others after wallet stolen while shopping
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - As the holiday season approaches, a South Fulton Councilwoman is sounding the alarm after becoming a victim of theft — and she hopes her story will help others avoid the same fate.
What they're saying:
"A crossbody purse — that’s what I will be carrying from now on. I am minimizing what I carry," Willis said.
Willis made that change after her wallet was stolen while shopping at BJ’s Wholesale Club earlier this month. She said she noticed a woman in a white skirt standing near her but didn’t think much of it at the time.
"I am upset with myself because I am usually more security conscious," Willis said. "When I went to pay for my merchandise, I searched in my purse, couldn’t find my wallet, so I drove home thinking I left it there."
Minutes later, Willis said she began receiving fraud alerts from her credit card companies. The first was for a $400 charge at Publix. Police said surveillance footage showed 65-year-old Wanda Williamson making that purchase and, a short time later, using Willis’ city-issued purchase card at Lowe’s for $450.
"It makes me feel violated," Willis said. "I was able to get the charges reversed for the credit cards, but she got away with more than $200 in cash that I’ll never get back. Now I have to get a new license — I just feel totally violated."
Investigators said the alleged spending spree didn’t stop there. Williamson is accused of spending $150 at an AMC movie theater and visiting a package store, where police say she tried to spend nearly $2,000 in total.
Willis said she wants Williamson prosecuted but noted she would have helped her if she had simply asked.
"I am a giver. I serve the community," Willis said. "If she needed food or assistance, I would have done everything in my power to give it to her."
Dig deeper:
Police said this is not Williamson’s first offense. They said she has outstanding warrants in Alpharetta for similar crimes.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor who spoke with South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Willis and police.