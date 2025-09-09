Wanted: Pair seen stealing catalytic converts vehicles in South Fulton

article

Authorities in South Fulton are on the lookout for two people seen stealing catalytic converts from a company.

Catalytic convert theft BOLO

What we know:

The pair was seen at around 9 p.m. on Sept.5 on the property of Elliot Electric Company located at 4075 Boulder Ridge Drive.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, the pair stole several catalytic converters from vehicles and left the location.

(South Fulton Police Department)

What we don't know:

They were seen leaving the scene in a white SUV traveling south on Westpark Place.

Their identities remain unknown.

Why catalytic converter theft matters

Why you should care:

High costs. Replacing a stolen converter can run $1,000 to $3,000 or more, and insurance may not cover the full amount.

Lost transportation. Cars without converters are loud, often illegal to drive, and may sit in the shop for weeks awaiting parts.

Community toll. Thieves often hit several vehicles in the same area, driving up insurance premiums and neighborhood stress.

Criminal market. Stolen converters feed black-market sales of valuable metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Environmental harm. Vehicles without converters release higher levels of toxic emissions.

Preventing catalytic converter theft

What you can do:

Park smart. Keep vehicles in a garage when possible. If outside, choose well-lit, busy areas and park close to walls or fences to limit access.

Use protective equipment. Install a metal shield or cage over the catalytic converter, or have it welded to the car frame. Engraving the VIN or license plate number can also help deter thieves.

Add deterrents. Car alarms with vibration sensors and motion-activated lights or cameras near driveways make it riskier for thieves to strike.

Check local programs. Some police departments and auto shops offer free services to etch or paint converters, making them easier to identify.

Look out for one another. Neighborhood watch efforts and community awareness can help reduce theft in high-risk areas.

If you have any information on this theft, call the South Fulton Police Department.