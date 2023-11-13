South Fulton apartment complex hit with series of car break-ins

article

Police in South Fulton want to find out who's responsible for a string of car break-ins at a local apartment complex.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that more than a dozen cars were broken into Sunday at the Utoy Creek Apartments off of the 4300 block of Cascade Road.

Many residents spent their Sunday cleaning up the shattered glass from their car windows.

So far, officials say nothing appears to have been stolen from any of the vehicles.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about the break-ins to call the South Fulton Police Department.