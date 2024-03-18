South Cobb Drive closure: Portion to be closed for 2 months near Dobbins

article

Beginning at 10 a.m. March 19, State Route (SR) 280/South Cobb Drive will undergo a full road closure from Fairground Street SE to US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway. This closure, following morning rush hour, aims to facilitate the emergency replacement of a culvert at the location.

Motorists are advised to adhere to posted detour route signage to bypass SR 280/South Cobb Drive. The primary detour route suggests utilizing US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway SE, SR 120/South Marietta PKWY SE, and Fairground Street SE. Additionally, a secondary route has been identified: motorists can opt for US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway SE, SR 120/South Marietta PKWY SE, and Atlanta Street SE.

To manage traffic flow effectively, Georgia DOT will collaborate with city and county traffic operations teams. Signal timing adjustments will be made to alleviate congestion during peak travel periods.

The closure is anticipated to last around eight weeks, contingent upon weather conditions, with an estimated completion date in mid-May 2024. Real-time travel updates can be accessed via preferred wayfinding apps or by dialing 511GA.

The need for the emergency culvert replacement arose on March 9, following a washout triggered by heavy rainfall. The culvert slated for replacement, believed to date back to the 1940s, has surpassed its life expectancy.

Georgia DOT urges motorists to expect delays and assures proactive coordination with city and county officials, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, and Lockheed Martin to minimize travel disruptions.

For up-to-date traffic information, utilize 511GA services via phone, website (511ga.org), or the 511 Georgia mobile app before embarking on your journey.