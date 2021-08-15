South Carolina man wanted for robbing two Georgia banks this week, police say

article

A multijurisdictional manhunt is underway for a bank robber from South Carolina who has hit at least two banks in two Georgia counties within 72 hours, investigators said.

Photos of Sidney Alan McCollum and a truck he may be driving were released on Friday. Investigators said McCollum is responsible for robbing a bank in Gainesville and Toccoa this past week.

The first robbery happened just before noon on Wednesday at the Northeast Georgia Bank on Big a Road in Toccoa. Police said the suspect went up to the teller and gave her a note stating it was a robbery and demanded money.

After making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, investigators said the robber struck again Friday just after noon, this time at the Wells Fargo in the 1300 block of Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville.

Once again, the suspect, who investigators at that point said they identified as McCollum, handed the teller a note, again making off with an undisclosed amount of money

Both times investigator said McCollum fled the scene on foot, but the second time, security cameras were able to track him to a stolen white 1997 Ford F-350 dual-rear-wheel pickup truck parked behind the Publix in the area of Enota Avenue.

Police describe McCollum as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with a medium to stocky build, brown hair with a bead.

Investigators said the 42-year-old is from Pickens County, South Carolina and he may still be driving that stolen truck.

Anyone with information can call the Gainesville Police Department at 770-534-5251 or the Toccoa Police Department at 706-282-3236 or 706-282-3302.

