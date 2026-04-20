South Carolina deputy shot during I-85 traffic stop; suspect killed

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The Brief An Anderson County deputy is fighting for his life after being shot during a traffic stop on I-85 Monday afternoon. The suspect was killed after a second deputy arrived to help with the stop and a gunfight broke out. What we don't know: Officials have not yet released the names of the deputies involved or the identity of the suspect.



An Anderson County deputy is facing life-threatening injuries after a traffic stop turned into a deadly shooting on I-85 Monday afternoon.

Deadly encounter during I-85 stop

What we know:

The incident began when deputies pulled over a Dodge Challenger on the interstate, according to a post to the sheriff's office Facebook page. While interviewing the driver, the first deputy called for backup. A second deputy arrived, but the situation turned violent when the person in the car grabbed a gun and fired, hitting the second deputy. The deputy who first made the stop shot back, killing the suspect at the scene.

What we don't know:

While the coroner confirmed the suspect died at the scene, their identity has not been made public. It is also unclear what led to the initial traffic stop or what was said during the interview with the driver before the shooting started. The specific medical condition of the wounded deputy has not been updated beyond being life-threatening.

An Anderson County, S.C. deputy was critically injured during a traffic stop along I-85 on April 20, 2026. (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

State agents leading the investigation

What's next:

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has taken over the lead in the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Authorities say this remains an active and ongoing investigation.