Sources: Boxer Errol Spence Jr. hurt in crash

Sources are saying world champion boxer Errol Spence Jr. was seriously injured in a crash.

Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, Dallas police said a Ferrario hit the center median of a road and flipped several times, ejecting the 29-year-old.

Police said the man is in intensive care but is expected to live.

Errol Spence Jr. is a Unified Welterweight Champion. He's from Desoto, about 20 miles south of Dallas.