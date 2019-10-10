Sources: Boxer Errol Spence Jr. hurt in crash
ATLANTA - Sources are saying world champion boxer Errol Spence Jr. was seriously injured in a crash.
Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, Dallas police said a Ferrario hit the center median of a road and flipped several times, ejecting the 29-year-old.
Police said the man is in intensive care but is expected to live.
Errol Spence Jr. is a Unified Welterweight Champion. He's from Desoto, about 20 miles south of Dallas.
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Erroll Spence Jr. in the ring fights against Shawn Porter (not pictured) in their IBF & WBC World Welterweight Championship fight at Staples Center on September 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Spence, Jr won b (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)