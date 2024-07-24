Atlanta Black women, allies to 'Stand with Sonya Massey' at Woodruff Park demonstration

Black women in Atlanta and their allies are planning to demonstrate at Troy Davis Park/Woodruff Park on Wednesday evening to show their support for Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman who was killed by a white deputy inside her Illinois home.

The group said their purpose is to demand justice for Massey who called 911 on July 6 for help with a suspected early morning prowler. Two deputies responded. One of them, former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson, shot her in the face.

Body camera video released by the sheriff's office show the moment Grayson yelled at Massey to put down a pot of hot water. He threatened to shoot the unarmed woman. In the video, Massey can be seen ducking. When she got back up, Grayson fired her pistol.

Massey was shot three times. The fatal shot was to her head.

The protest planned in Atlanta will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the park located at 91 Peachtree Street NW.

An organizer said the protest will double as a call for the defending of law enforcement agencies, including the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

What happened to Sean Grayson

Former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson, 30, was fired from the agency 10 days after the shooting.

He was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of official misconduct.

Grayson pleaded not guilty and was denied pretrial release.

Illinois law enforcement records show that Grayson had worked at six different agencies in the span of just four years. His career included short stints as a part-time officer at three small police departments and a full-time job at a fourth department, as well as working full time at two sheriff's offices, all in central Illinois.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.