Son’s murder sparks mother to open job centers to empower teens, combat crime

A grieving mother is taking action to help decrease violent crimes involving our youth.

Donese Gordon said it has become her life mission after her own 16-year-old son was gunned down four years ago in South Fulton. She said she is turned her heartache into a mission to save others.

Gordon opened Grant’s World Youth Job Resources Center in East Point this month. She said the non-profit organization offers programs that build workforce skills, promote youth entrepreneurship, and exposes them to career pathways.

"Communication skills, critical thinking skills, cybersecurity skill essentials for work," those are just some training efforts Gordon said the organization offers.

This image from a promotional video for Grant’s World Youth Job Resources Center shows teens using the center's resources to become employed. (Grant’s World Youth Job Resources Center)

She said she created Grant's World for two reasons: to keep her son's memory alive and also combat violent crimes involving metro Atlanta teen.

The non-profit's aim is to reduce youth violence by help hundreds of young people find jobs in their career field of interest.

"We're teaching them the value of money and also, the reason kids commit crimes, most of it is because of robbery so if they had their own money, they would be able to support themselves," she detailed.

The non-profit is located on White Way right by the MARTA train station.

"I have partners who've donated MARTA Breeze Cards, non-resistant shoes. Bank of America, across the street, has offered to teach our kids financial literacy," Gordon said.

Donese Gordon's son Grant was killed in shooting in South Fulton in 2018. That violent act would inspire her to create a job center in his honor. (Family Photo)

In 2018, South Fulton police said a man killed Gordon’s 16-year-old son Grant and 19-year-old Tyree Johnson.

"That is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with in life," Gordon said.

She said the shooter tried to rob the teens on Two Lakes Circle.

"I had to forgive them because I realized it's not their fault. Hurt people, hurt people," Gordon proclaimed.

She said Grant had just started working his first job.

This image shows the logo for Grant’s World Youth Job Resources Center. (Grant’s World Youth Job Resources Center.)

Since forming Grant's World, she's already helped teens with employment assistance including the young men who sell bottled water on Atlanta streets.

"Nobody wants to stand in 80, 90 degree weather and want to sell water. They're looking for money," she detailed.

Gordon is looking for more companies to help provide jobs as well as volunteers to help teach the teens.

She plans to open three more centers in metro Atlanta by next year.