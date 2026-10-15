Son mourns veteran killed in Gainesville Walmart parking lot shooting

The Brief Navy veteran and retired postal worker James Edward McDaniel, 81, died after being caught in the crossfire outside a Gainesville Walmart on Wednesday evening. Gainesville police said McDaniel was leaving the store on a mobility scooter heading to his car when a group of individuals began shooting across the parking lot. Investigators are actively following leads to identify the shooters and are urging the public to secure firearms inside vehicles and submit tips.



An 81-year-old Navy veteran and loving father died after getting caught in the crossfire of a shootout outside a Gainesville Walmart on Wednesday evening.

Gainesville Walmart parking lot shooting

What we know:

Gainesville police officers responded around 7 p.m. Wednesday to the Walmart located at 400 Shallowford Road NW following reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Investigators found 81-year-old James Edward McDaniel of Lula who had been shot.

ORIGINAL STORY: Innocent bystander shot in Gainesville Walmart parking lot has died

Emergency responders took McDaniel in critical condition to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries Thursday morning.

Police said McDaniel was an innocent bystander leaving the store on a mobility scooter and traveling toward his car when gunfire erupted across the busy parking lot. A group of individuals began shooting at each other while hundreds of vehicles and shoppers were present.

"They're shooting across a busy parking lot with hundreds of vehicles, people everywhere at each other," Gainesville Police Capt. Kevin Holbrook said. "And unfortunately, this gentleman just gets shot and killed just trying to live his everyday life."

James Edward McDaniel was a Vietnam War veteran who served as a Senior Chief in the Navy and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

"He was known as Senior Chief to a lot of people, but there's only four people that can call him dad," his son, Ted McDaniel, said. "He was in the Navy during Vietnam. He worked for the Post Office for a really long time. He was just a good dad."

The victim's family is seeking justice for their loved one.

"I'm just saying, no matter what you do, you can choose your actions. You cannot choose the consequences," Ted McDaniel said.

Unidentified shooters and motive

What we don't know:

Gainesville police have not released suspect descriptions, made any arrests, or confirmed the exact dispute that led to the shooting.

"There were a number of individuals who were there in that parking lot," Holbrook said. "Right now, we're just trying to determine exactly who were witnesses and who may be persons of interest in this case."

Police firearm warning and tips

What you can do:

Gainesville police urge gun owners to ensure their firearms are properly secured and never left unattended in vehicles. Anyone with information regarding the shooting or potential suspects is asked to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip online through the Gainesville Police Department Tip Portal.