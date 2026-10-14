Man injured after shooting in Gainesville Walmart parking lot, police say

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The Brief A man was shot in the parking lot of a Walmart on Shallowford Road in Gainesville Wednesday night, according to police. Paramedics took the victim to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. Gainesville police closed the area to the public as detectives secure and process the crime scene.



A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday after being shot in a Walmart parking lot, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Wednesday evening at the Walmart located at 400 Shallowford Road NW.

Police found a man who had been shot in the store's parking lot.

Emergency responders took the man to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

Authorities closed the immediate area to the public while officers and investigators work the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity or age. Investigators have also not released any suspect descriptions, announced any arrests, or confirmed what led up to the shooting.