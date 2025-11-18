Son charged with murdering mother in Stockbridge

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Stockbridge that killed a 75-year-old woman. (FOX 5)

The Brief Stockbridge police say a man was arrested after his mother was found stabbed to death. Officers identified the victim as 75-year-old Dianna Cleveland. Her son, Desmond Riley, was taken into custody as the investigation continues.



A son now faces murder charges after his mother was found dead Monday night, according to the Stockbridge Police Department.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Club Drive around 9:42 p.m. after reports of a suspicious person. When they arrived, officers found a man standing in a yard who told them his mother was dead inside the home.

Officers went inside and found 75-year-old Dianna Cleveland, who had been stabbed to death, police said.

The suspect, identified as Desmond Riley, was taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.

What's next:

Riley now faces charges of malice murder, obstruction of an officer, and simple battery. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

The Stockbridge Police Department said it will turn the case over to the district attorney’s office for prosecution.